North’s PPS upholds decision not to prosecute 15 British soldiers over Bloody Sunday

Prosecutors in the North have upheld their decision not to prosecute 15 soldiers over their actions on Bloody Sunday in Derry in 1972.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) announced on Tuesday the result of an internal review which had been requested by the families of 10 of those killed and 10 of the injured.

Thirteen people were killed when members of the British army’s Parachute Regiment opened fire on anti-internment marchers in Derry on Bloody Sunday, January 30th, 1972. A fourteenth died later.

In 2016, 20 suspects - 18 former soldiers and two ex-official IRA members - were reported to prosecutors following a police investigation.

However, in March 2019 the PPS announced that only one former soldier, known as Soldier F, would face charges in connection with Bloody Sunday.

He is currently facing two charges of murder and five charges of attempted murder.

The PPS review was carried out by its senior assistant director Marianne O’Kane who had not been involved in the previous decision.

The range of potential offences which were considered against the 15 soldiers included murder, attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

