No ‘major surge’ in traffic on Irish roads as restrictions ease, says AA Roadwatch

There was no major surge in traffic on Irish roads this morning despite the return of some people to work under phase one of the Government’s lifting of restrictions.

AA Roadwatch editor Elaine O’Sullivan said even though there was a slight increase in cars on Dublin’s M50, the Swords road and on the north quays of the city centre, traffic remained “far lighter than normal volume”.

Traffic levels in regional cities was also very light and AA is not envisaging any major increase in car use in the coming days, said Ms O’Sullivan.

“We’ll probably see more traffic with the introduction of phase two on June 8th with more people able to go back to work,” she said.

Too early

Lauren Olmeda, public affairs assistant with the National Transport Authority (NTA), said it was too early to give exact figures on public transport use this morning, noting that peak times had changed during lockdown with some people travelling in the afternoon and businesses opening at staggered times.

Even as numbers start to go up, the NTA is confident that it can continue to maintain social distancing and accommodate people trying to get to work, said Ms Olmeda.

The NTA will continue to operate a revised timetable for bus, train and tram transport services during the Government’s first phase of lifting restrictions and says extra capacity will be added as required.

From today, the authority is advising all passengers to wear face coverings when using public transport following Government advice that people use facemasks in crowded indoor locations and when on public transportation.

NTA chief executive Anne Graham has also urged people to only use public transport if their “journey is essential” and to otherwise considering cycling or walking to their destination where feasible.

“If public transport is their only option, they should follow public health guidance when travelling,” Ms Graham said.

Busy

AA Ireland said last week it expected roads to become busier from May 18th but that commuter behaviour could be “quite a bit different” given the lifestyle changes people have made during lockdown.

In a recent survey of more than 7,000 commuters, AA Ireland found nearly a third of people plan to reduce their car use even after restrictions are eased while 37 per cent said they would limit their use of public transport.

“It is a dilemma,” said director of consumer affairs Conor Faughnan. “For years people have been encouraged not to drive for commuting if possible, and rightly so. But our public transport is going to be challenged by social distancing and it seems that even with best practice applied people will be nervous.”

As long as social distancing remains a part of our way of life, there will be more people working from home and smaller rush hours, said Mr Faughnan. “This, combined with nervousness around using public transport, means that we may be weeks or months away from seeing traffic volumes return to pre-Covid levels.”

AA rescue callouts have started rising in recent days with the group attending an average of 324 breakdowns during weekdays with a peak of 385 breakdowns on Tuesday, May 5th – figures which are more in line with the levels the organisation dealt with before the Covid-19 pandemic.