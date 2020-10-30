No examinations of public complaints by new planning regulator

The State’s new planning regulator has not examined any complaints made by the public in relation to the planning system, according to his office’s first annual report published on Friday.

A total of 91 cases were last year brought to the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR) headed by Niall Cussen, but no examinations of the local authorities concerned were initiated according to the 2019 annual report.

The establishment of an independent planning regulator to investigate “possible systemic problems” in the planning system, “including those raising corruption risks” was one of the key recommendations of the 2012 report of the Mahon Tribunal.

However, none of the 91 cases met the “statutory criteria” for undertaking examinations of the local authorities concerned, the OPR said. “Many related to individual planning application or planning enforcement cases which the OPR cannot become involved in, rather than systemic issues that the OPR is mandated to examine.”

Mr Cussen said while no examinations were initiated, the matters raised by the public “were not without merit” as they indicated the quality of service delivered to the plans system.

“In many cases, complaints made to the OPR relate to individual applications which are more appropriately considered through local authority internal complaints procedures and the Ombudsman’s Office.”

It was he said “taking time for the public to understand that the OPR is an independent office where complaints about overall local authority planning systems and procedures across a range or pattern of decisions could be examined, rather than another level of planning appeal above An Bord Pleanála. ”

The report also raised concern about the on-going pattern of residential development with a “trend of faster development in Dublin commuter counties than city core”. A total of 55 per cent of all houses granted permission in the eastern and midlands area were in the four commuter counties outside Dublin – Kildare, Louth, Meath and Wicklow – “which poses a challenge to the Government’s planning objectives in tackling the sprawl of major urban areas, including Dublin”.

However, the report said approvals of apartment developments, which were “key to sustainable urban development”, exceeded housing approvals for the first time in 2019.

In total, 60 per cent of apartment units permitted in 2019 were facilitated by the Strategic Housing Development process, where applications for large scale housing developments are made directly to An Bord Pleanála, bypassing local authorities. The 2018 removal of the cap on the height of apartment blocks and the changes to apartment standards had also influenced the growth in apartment numbers the report said.

The four Dublin authorities accounted for over 82 per cent of all permitted apartments in the east and midlands region and almost 69 per cent of all apartments permitted nationally. This compares to 27 per cent and almost 12 per cent respectively for houses.

The OPR examined 25 local authority development plans and made recommendations for changes in relation to 11. Most of the recommendations related to “better implementation” of ministerial guidelines on issues such as flood risk management, plan preparation, and policies on national roads. All recommendations made were implemented, the report said.