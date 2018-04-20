New €190m programme to help deprived communities launched

A €190 million programme to help encourage people living in deprived communities into education and employment has been unveiled in Limerick.

The major funding plan will be provided through the new Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme over the next five years.

Announcing details in the funding in Southill, Minister for Rural and Community Development Michael Ring said the fund “supports life-long learning, strengthens communities and helps people to become job-ready”.

The programme, which is co-funded by the European Social Fund, supports unemployed people, people living in deprived areas, people with disabilities, single parent families, people on low income, members of the Traveller and Roma community, and other marginalised groups.

“By providing practical guidance and supports, the programme helps disadvantaged people throughout the country to make progress in their lives and to realise their potential,” Mr Ring said.

Between 2015 and 2017, nearly 6,000 people found employment, while more than 15,000 people set up a new business with SICAP assistance.

It also provided assistance to over 5,000 communities and helped more than 9,000 gain higher qualifications. Almost 30 per cent of these recipients live in disadvantaged areas; and 40 per cent come from a jobless household.