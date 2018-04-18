Back to Castleblayney: Thousands pay last respects to Big Tom

In the village of Oram, five kilometres north of Castleblayney, his people encircle him to say farewell to a king.

They welcome all comers, thousands of them, from far and wide. All day they arrive, and into the evening. Music leaks from car radios, and at one stage the strain of a few people singing Gentle Mother wafts through the carpark.

From Castleblayney, a series of discreet signs brings a stream of cars to Oram Gaelic Football Club. Big Tom McBride gave the land for the clubhouse and pitch to his beloved club 25 years ago, and it was a fitting place to publicly wake him; the family home nearby is private on Thursday before Friday’s funeral in the local church.

The hall is dominated by an enormous painting of Big Tom playing the guitar. Below it the coffin is cordoned off (no touching, no pictures). He looks at peace, with a guitar at the foot of the coffin, a drape with his image laid over him, and a single white rose. His tie has musical notes on it, and the pins on his lapel include a couple of guitars.

They line up through the length of the hall and outside to pay their respects to his family, and see Big Tom for the last time. Then upstairs for tea and biscuits. Faintly in the background, under the hum of the crowd, Big Tom’s hits are playing. It is all done with dignity, efficiency and courtesy.

Tom’s brother-in-law Paddy King says there was “no big-headedness about him”. He played bass guitar with Tom, and “sang the pop stuff”. Margo comes over and they talk about Tom and Rose. “They were unreal” says Margo. “Inseparable,” agrees Paddy.

She says Rose’s priority before she died in January was for Tom to “get the CD done”. The Pleasure has Been Mine will be released with a duet with Margo of A Love That’s Lasted Through the Years. “Look after that man of mine,” she told Margo. Margo recalls visiting him at home after her death; he was in bed, and she noticed his pillow was wet with tears. “The boss is gone,” he said.

When Margo and Daniel O’Donnell’s mother visited Margo in Castleblayney, she always wanted visited Tom and Rose.

Another neighbour Kevin McCooey played relief (support), then later sax with Tom’s band. “He was like Cliff Richard, he had a hit record every decade”. He was Tom’s manager: “He gave me a job in 1975. I’m unemployed from Friday.”

McCooey’s recalls in his twenties, playing with Tom and the Travellers in the Galtymore dancehall in Cricklewood , and people crying at the front when Tom sang Gentle Mother. “They were young emigrants. I wondered, had they lost their mother, or maybe missing her.” The Galtymore closing was “the lonesomest night of Tom’s life” he said.

Margo introduces Derek Ryan, “the new superstar”. His father was a Big Tom fan and Ryan grew up with Tom and Margo, he says. When he was 12 he played drums in a band supporting Big Tom - “I used to say: I played Big Tom’s Drums”.

Country star TR Dallas says Tom “took a song, and regardless of whoever wrote it or had it, in his good Monaghan accent, it would become a Tom Song. He was a great singer.”

Marty Mone, another young Monaghan star, recalls as a seven year old seeing a tape of Big Tom singing in a packed dancehall, with a rose stuck in his guitar, and he knew “I’m going to be a singer”. This is “Big Tom’s country. You realise that’s why people know Castleblayney.”

Neighbour Sheila Comiskey says “he never said no to anyone”, and recalls him inviting a friend’s dying aunt to his home. Fan Anna Gallagher travelled on the 9am ferry from Arranmore then drove for three hours to pay her respects. She comes to the Oram’s Patrick’s Day parade, led by Big Tom, and spent her 60th birthday at his house: “It was the last word.”

Neighbour Mickey Quinn is wearing a high-vis jacket. His first memory of Tom is playing football - “he was finishing when I was starting, and he looked after young fellas like me. He was a gentle giant on and off the field, but if some fella wanted to play it the other way he facilitated him. He could look after himself.”

Mary Murray is a neighbour but regularly travels far on “women’s weekends away” to see Big Tom. In Mayo “they adored him, it was lovely to see”.

Delia has travelled from Banbridge. She is mortified and doesn’t want her surname used, but her memories are only good, of living near Tom in London, where he made ice cream or worked on sites by day and played music by night, “and would have done anything for you”.

Breda O’Sullivan arrives after a long drive from Cashel, Co Tipperary - six hours including a half hour stop. She came on behalf of her mother Josie, who died four years ago. “She loved him.” She pauses. “He had great diction. You could always understand the words.” She is glad she came, and now she’s going to turn around and head home again.