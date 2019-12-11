National Lottery scratch cards were missing €180,000 in prizes

Scratch card prizes worth €180,000 were inadvertently left off a small number of cards sold by the operator of the National Lottery, the company confirmed on Wednesday, saying it was “deeply sorry” for the error.

PLI, which is responsible for operating the lottery, apologised for the error, which occurred when four top prizes were not included in three of the 178 scratch card games that it has offered since taking over the licence in 2014.

The errors affected two scratch card games sold as Congratulations and a third marketed as Diamond Bingo Doubler.

The operator said the omissions were discovered through an internal review of all National Lottery products which has been taking place over the last six weeks, and blamed human error for the mistake. Lotto, EuroMillions, Daily millions and other National Lottery products were unaffected by these errors, and there was no impact on good causes supported by the lotto.

It is the first time an error like this, which affects the players of scratch card games, has been detected, a spokesman for the National Lottery said.

In one of the Congratulations games, on sale until July of this year, four top jackpot prizes of €50,000 should have been winnable, but only two were created. In a second game in the same series, which ran until April 2019, there should have been two €50,000 prizes to align with the approved prize structure, even though only one had been advertised. In Diamond Bingo Doubler, which has not been sold since February 2017, there should have been four top jackpot prizes of €30,000, but there were in fact three.

Andrew Algeo, chief executive of the National Lottery, said the operator is “deeply sorry for these these errors which should have been fixed before the games went on sale. We are committed to ensuring that our players are always treated fairly.

“New controls are now in place to ensure this does not happen again. We would like to reassure our players by pointing out that the total amount involved is less than 0.01 per cent of all our prizes of the last five years. The total value of the missing prizes will now be made available to our players through a special draw.”

The special draw will take place on 6th January 2020, and will be for 180 prizes of €1,000. The total cost will be funded by PLI, and entrants into the normal Christmas Bonus Draws will also be entered into the special draw. Any income from the Christmas Bonus Draw above the level recorded in 2018 will be donated to charity.