Met Éireann issues weather warning for five counties on Friday before mixed weekend

A status yellow rain warning has been issued for five counties on Friday, but better conditions are forecast across the country this weekend, Met Éireann has said.

The warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford came into effect at 5.25am and will last until 3pm. The forecaster was warned of the possibility of localised flooding, poor visibility and difficult travel conditions in those counties.

Outbreaks of rain are expected across the country on Friday. It will get drier and brighter in the west and south east as the afternoon approaches but rain will persist for much of the day in east Munster and south and east Leinster. Temperatures may reach 18 degrees.

Mixed conditions are expected on Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy in the east and south in the morning, but will brighten up through the afternoon.

Saturday will be mainly dry to start in the west and north, but cloudier conditions with showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms will spread from the north west through the day. Temperatures are expected to be between 13 and 16 degrees.

Sunday is expected tocool and bright with sunny spells and scattered showers, mainly in the north and northwest. Temperatures will be between 11 and 14 degrees.

The UK Met Office has issued rain warnings for Antrim and Down on Saturday and Sunday.