Clinical Canada end Black Ferns’ reign and book place in Women’s Rugby World Cup final

Women’s Rugby World Cup semi-final: New Zealand 19 Canada 34

Canada always had a good chance of beating New Zealand in their Rugby World Cup semi-final no one anticipated them dominating the defending champions and playing them off of the park at times. This was a masterclass by Kévin Rouet’s team who used pace, patience and instincts to knock the Blacks Ferns out and book their spot in the final for just the second time.

The match had already been picked out as one that would go down in history but the result certified that. Sophie de Goede excelled once again for Canada. Whether through breakdown turnovers, conversions or splicing through defence she was the linchpin in a fluid game from 1-15.

The trust the team have in each other when they have front-foot ball allowed them to play with pure freedom that downed New Zealand and set up a final against England or France next Saturday. This is the first time since 2014 New Zealand will not be in the final, their first tournament loss since Ireland defeated them 11 years ago. It’s just the second semi-final New Zealand have lost and Canada’s second win against the Black Ferns. Canada, who crowdfunded their preparations for this tournament and are semi-professional, went in as underdogs, a title they will surely no longer be given after a performance for the ages.

Ashton Gate was almost sold out and the tension was palpable. There were perfect conditions with no rain all day in the build-up and clear skies. Canada laid no challenge to the Haka, they just watched in a tight-knit line as the Black Ferns electrified the atmosphere.

Alex Tessier of Canada kicks the ball clear upfield. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty

The first blood came from a well-worked try by Canada with the captain Alex Tessier collecting a chipped kick and the player of the match, Justine Pelletier, evading defenders to dive over. The crowd were treated to more Canadian moves with them constantly breaking the line and they next scored through Asia Hogan-Rochester, the wing jumped on a huddle of her team-mates in celebration with the Black Ferns looking shell-shocked by how fast Canada were converting.

Each of the Canadian tries came after they won a penalty and kicked to the corner and their third was no different. A rolling maul and 15 phases later Florence Symonds scored and the defending champions congregated under the sticks trying to figure out how to get back into it.

Whatever was said worked: less than two minutes later Tanya Kalounivale was over, could this be the spark that lit the comeback? Well it certainly set fire to New Zealand’s attacking set but one went begging with a forward pass and another through a dropped ball. The injury that sidelined Jorja Miller in those moments was really felt, in previous matches she was the player to ignite something from nothing. Not capitalising on their chances cost them as Canada were in again, this time through the formidable Sophie de Goede.

Before New Zealand headed to the dressingroom the entire squad came together in a huddle. The Black Ferns knew they had to be the next to score but Canada did not take their foot off of the gas with Tessier over again, and that was the moment everyone questioned whether it would be Canada’s day.

New Zealand did not let Canada have it all their own way with Liana Mikaele-Tu’u and Braxton Sorensen-McGee scoring. They scented a comeback but it was snuffed out with a De Goede penalty.

Canada may be called underdogs again for the final, particularly if they face England, but that will merely be a title. Rouet’s side proved themselves before this semi-final as the world No 2 team but this will have woken everyone up to the level they can play. If they show up like this at Twickenham next week, this tournament will be tipped to have a huge upset on its hands, and Canada to have the trophy for the first time. – Guardian