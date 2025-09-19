Michael Healy-Rae to nominate Maria Steen to enter presidential election

Several Oireachtas members gave commitments to back Maria Steen after a meeting last week where they heard from four presidential hopefuls. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw/ The Irish Times

Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae has said he will nominate conservative campaigner Maria Steen to enter the presidential election.

The Kerry Independent TD said he was still “100 per cent backing” Fine Gael’s candidate Heather Humphreys but he was signing Ms Steen’s nomination papers to ensure there was a “fair and full choice” for voters.

Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, who has been seeking to build support among Oireachtas members to facilitate her entry into the race, said on Friday that he is “confident” 12 TDs and Senators have committed to nominating her.

Aspiring candidates, however, will need the support of 20 Oireachtas members or four local authorities to get on the ballot paper for next month’s election.

Ms Steen has been pursuing both routes to a nomination.

She has so far not secured the backing of any councils but Leitrim County Council is set to vote on whether or not to nominate her on Monday.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Healy-Rae noted how Sinn Féin had asked him to sign nomination papers for Martin McGuinness in 2011.

He said: “At the time, I made it very clear publicly that while I was prepared to sign to allow him the opportunity to go before the people, I would not be voting for him.

“I believed then, and still believe now, that democracy is best served when candidates who are serious and committed are not denied their place on the ballot.”

Mr Healy-Rae added: “Today, I have decided to sign the nomination papers for Maria Steen.

“In the same spirit of fairness and respect for the democratic process, I will be giving her the opportunity to contest the election.”

He continued: “I want to be absolutely clear, my support in this election is firmly with Heather Humphreys.

“I believe she is the right person to be the next president of Ireland and I am 100 per cent backing her campaign.”

He said: “Signing a nomination paper is not a signal of electoral support, it is simply ensuring that the people of Ireland are given a fair and full choice when they go to the polls.

“That is the foundation of democracy, and it is something I will always stand by.”

A series of Oireachtas members last week gave commitments to back Ms Steen after a meeting where they heard from four presidential hopefuls.

Mr Tóibín named eight of them as himself; party colleagues deputy Paul Lawless and Senator Sarah O’Reilly; Independent TDs Mattie McGrath and Carol Nolan; and Senators Joe Conway, Rónán Mullen and Sharon Keogan.

Dublin Mid-West Independent TD Paul Gogarty also later confirmed he attended the meeting and he told the candidates there including Ms Steen that if they were in a position where they “need a vote or two” to reach 20 Oireachtas members, he would add his nomination.

On Friday Mr Tóibín said he is “confident” that there are now 12 Oireachtas members who have signed or are willing to sign nomination papers for Ms Steen.

He said he is hoping that two more will “come over the line this weekend” which would bring the number to 14.

He said that if Independent Ireland’s four TDs were added to that Ms Steen would have 18 nominations and there would then just be “a small gap to bridge” to secure her place on the ballot paper.

The closing date for nominations is next Wednesday, September 24th.

Independent Ireland, which has four TDs is open to nominating someone to enter the election if the prospective candidate aligns with its principles and already has 16 other nominations.

Party leader Michael Collins said on Thursday: “Our position hasn’t changed”.

He said he had spoken to Ms Steen in recent weeks. “I said to her: ‘Maria, if you’re at 16 or maybe very close to it, call us and we’ll make a decision whether we’re going to support you or not.’

“At this present time she hasn’t made contact with me.”

Mr Collins said: “I await a call. If it happens, it happens. If it doesn’t it doesn’t.”

Meanwhile, Jim Gavin has said his focus is on his own campaign as he submitted his presidential nomination papers.

Mr Gavin was accompanied by Fianna Fáil deputy leader Jack Chambers as he submitted the paperwork at the Customs House in Dublin on Friday, having secured the backing of the party.

Asked if he was concerned about Sinn Féin weighing into the contest, Mr Gavin said his focus was on Fianna Fail.

Pressed on whether he would be closely looking out for Sinn Fein’s decision on Saturday on backing a candidate, he replied: “My concern is on my campaign”.

Independent candidate Gareth Sheridan, who has already secured the backing of two local authorities, is due to make a presentation to Carlow County Council on Friday afternoon in a bid to secure their nomination to enter the presidential race.