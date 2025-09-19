Tipperary pensioner who died after assault remembered as having a ‘heart of gold’

The funeral of a pensioner who died after being assaulted at his home in Co Tipperary last week has heard of a “generous, selfless and genuine person” with a “heart of gold”.

The funeral mass of Teddy Murnane (81) was celebrated by Fr Eugene Everard and Fr Pat Burns at St Michael’s Church in Tipperary town on Friday.

Mr Murnane died last weekend after being found injured at his home on St Michael’s Avenue in the town.

The pensioner was described as having a “radiant smile” and a “heart of gold” by his daughter-in-law Domenica, who delivered his eulogy.

“We will miss his presence. We will miss the laughter, and we will miss him truly and deeply. We love you forever,” Domenica said on behalf of his wife, Margaret, and children Rachel, Patrick and Timothy.

Mr Murnane was remembered as having had a “great way of connecting with people. He loved to chat, especially to talk hurling,” Fr Everard said.

Mr Murnane was a bus driver, and drove the Tipperary hurling team in the 1980s and 1990s, something that was “always a privilege” to him, Fr Everard said.

He attended the All Ireland Hurling semi-final in Croke Park this year “and really enjoyed his day out”, the Tipperary town parish priest said.

Mr Murnane was found with head injuries near a shed at his home at St Michael’s Avenue by his wife, Margaret, at about 9.35pm last Friday.

She had gone to look for him after he failed to return indoors when he went to check on a noise he had heard outside.

The emergency services were called, and paramedics worked on Mr Murnane at the scene before he was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. He was put on a ventilator but died over the weekend.

Sean Harding (31) from Marian Terrace, Tipperary town, has been remanded in custody charged with assault causing harm to Mr Murnane.

At his last court appearance by video link at Thurles District Court on Wednesday, he was remanded on continued custody on the assault charge and on three burglary charges.

He will next appear by video link at Tipperary District Court sitting in Thurles on September 24th for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Speaking at the funeral Mass, Fr Everard said: “We have a saying that home is where the heart is, or we might sometimes say there is no place like home, a place where we feel safe. We always feel somewhat protected from the outside world. But it can be cruel, it can be harsh, it can be violent at times.”