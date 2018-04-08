Man dies in Co Kildare road incident
Pedestrian is struck by car on M9 northbound
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a car in Co Kildare. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times
A man has died after being struck by a car in Co Kildare.
The pedestrian died at the scene of the incident, which took place at about 3.30am on the M9 northbound between junctions two and three, close to Kilcullen.
The driver of the car was not injured.
Road closures are in place, and northbound traffic is being directed off the motorway at junction three (Athy).