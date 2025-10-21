Man held over alleged Dublin child attack remains in custody

Gardaí form a cordon across the entrance to Citywest Hotel in Saggart on Monday night. Photograph: Collins

Gardaí were continuing to question a man in his 20s on Tuesday morning in relation to the alleged sexual assault of a young girl in Dublin.

A section of grounds at the Citywest Hotel in Saggart was sealed off as a crime scene and has been forensically examined.

The property is used by the State as accommodation for international protection applicants (IPAS).

The Irish Times understands the man being held is from an African country and had come to Ireland about six years ago seeking international protection. However, that application was rejected last year.

Earlier this year he was subject to a deportation order, which remains in place, though he has continued to reside in the State. It was unclear where he had been living of late.

The 10-year-old girl was volunteered into the care of Tusla, the child and family agency, by her family in February “due to significant behavioural issues”, it said in a statement. She absconded when taken into Dublin city centre at the weekend for a recreational visit.

She maintained telephone contact with staff and later went to a relative’s house, but she also fled that property. Care staff remained in contact with her. She did not disclose her location but later told staff she had been attacked.

“Staff did eventually ascertain her location through details she provided, and alerted [the Garda], who did locate her,” according to the Tusla statement.

“Our priority now is supporting the young girl and her family and liaising with An Garda Siochána as part of their investigation, and it is not appropriate to share any further details at this time.”

Tusla added the girl has been living “in a fully staffed, registered residential placement, provided by a funded partner in the community and voluntary sector”.

Gardaí were deployed to the Citywest Hotel on Monday night where a group of protesters had gathered following news of the incident.

Approximately 60 to 70 people congregated for several hours as uniformed gardaí maintained a significant presence, with the Garda’s Public Order Unit also on standby.

Efforts were being made on social media to continue demonstrations at the facility and sources said a policing presence would be maintained and could be scaled up if required.

In reply to queries, Garda Headquarters confirmed an investigation was under way into an alleged assault and that a suspect had been identified and detained for questioning. The girl was taken to hospital for treatment and examination.

Investigating gardaí have 24 hours to question the suspect, at the expiry of which he must be charged with an offence or released without charge. The girl is being supported and was due to be interviewed by specialist Garda interviewers.

Gardaí on Tuesday morning issued a fresh appeal for information from members of the public in a bid to progress the investigation.

They have asked to speak to anyone in the City West Drive, Garter Lane, City West Luas stop, or Saggart Luas stop areas between 11pm on Sunday and 1:30am on Monday.