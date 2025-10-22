Residential

What will €299,000 buy in Kerry and Waterford city?

Two homes, one price: A bungalow with an orchard in Listowel or a three-bed semi-D in Waterford

Moyville, Bunagarha, Listowel, Co Kerry
Moyville, Bunagarha, Listowel, Co Kerry
Jessica Doyle
Tue Oct 21 2025 - 08:35

Country

Moyville, Bunagarha, Listowel, Co Kerry

€299,000, Dillon Prenderville

This three-bedroom bungalow comes to the market in Bunagarha, just a five-minute drive from Listowel. On a 0.37 of an acre, the property has a well-maintained garden replete with plants and with a south-facing rear patio. It also has a beautiful, enclosed orchard and a large block-built shed.

Enclosed orchard at Bunagarha
Extending to 140sq m (1,507sq ft), the house, built in 1975, comprises a kitchen/diningroom, a sittingroom, a study and three bedrooms, of which the main is en suite. Ber D1

  • Plus: Enclosed orchard is sure to impress
  • Minus: Ber rating could be improved
15 The Grove, Grantstown Park
15 The Grove, Grantstown Park

Town

15 The Grove, Grantstown Park, Waterford City

€295,000, DNG Reid & Coppinger

This three-bedroom semidetached home located a 10-minute drive from Waterford city centre features a lawn and driveway to the front and a good-sized back garden, laid in patio and lawn. Extending to 88sq m (947sq ft), it comprises a sittingroom and kitchen/diningroom downstairs, with two doubles, a single bedroom and the bathroom upstairs. The house is in good decorative order. Ber D1

  • Plus: A short drive from Waterford city
  • Minus: Has just one bathroom
Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle

Jessica Doyle writes about property for The Irish Times
