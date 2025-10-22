Access to Stem subjects remains low in all-girl schools, survey finds

Limited Stem subject choices in school was cited by 46% of participants as a barrier to careers in the field. Photograph: Getty Images

Access to science, technology, engineering and math (Stem) subjects remains low in all-girls schools, a new survey has found, with applied or practical Stem subjects on offer varying greatly between school types.

A survey carried out earlier this year by I Wish, a programme aiming to increase participation in Stem among girls, found that 55 per cent of girls in single-sex secondary schools see limited subject choices as a barrier.

This compares to 37 per cent of girls in mixed schools, with those in all-girls schools less likely to have access to applied Stem subjects.

Of the 2,335 female transition year students surveyed, 5 per cent of girls in single-sex schools reported having construction studies as a subject option. This compares to 84 per cent of girls studying alongside boys in mixed schools.

A further 6 per cent of students in all-girls secondary schools reported having the option to study engineering at school, compared to 74 per cent of girls in mixed schools.

Limited Stem subject choices in school was cited by 46 per cent of participants as a barrier to careers in Stem, alongside poor gender equality in Stem careers (65 per cent) and a lack of information about careers in Stem (64 per cent).

I Wish said the survey reveals “stark differences” between single-sex and mixed schools. It said it highlights the “structural barriers that continue to shape subject choice for girls” in single-sex schools, which in turn is limiting early exposure to “key Stem pathways”.

It said the trend also reflects the national outlook, with a 2024 Department of Education report showing that 71 per cent of girls’ schools offer at least one Stem subject other than maths or a science subject, compared to 96 per cent of boys’ schools.

I Wish co-founder Gillian Keating said while there has been progress to date as young women are pursuing Stem degrees at third level “more than ever before”, the findings make clear that the pipeline is “still too narrow at the start”.

“Limited subject choices, particularly in single-sex schools, continue to restrict girls’ opportunities. Exposure drives opportunity,” she said.

The report calls for action to ensure all girls have full access to Stem subjects at secondary school. It is also advocating for more exposure to Stem from an early age at primary level.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who is due to speak at the launch of the report on Tuesday, said the Government is “fully committed to addressing the barriers facing females in Stem”.

“As technology and AI rapidly evolve, Ireland must have a strong pipeline of diverse talent ready to meet that challenge. The latest report from I Wish reinforces that early engagement is essential,” he said.