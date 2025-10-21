Ireland

Cloudy, rainy Tuesday sets scene for cold weekend ahead

Met Éireann flags mixed conditions for days ahead

Tuesday will see rain, with showers set to continue for the rest of the week. Photograph: Collins
Tim O'Brien
Tue Oct 21 2025 - 06:32

Tuesday will begin cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, but some brighter spells will develop during the day, Met Éireann has said.

The national forecaster said temperatures on Tuesday will rise to a high of 14 degrees in moderate to fresh west to northwest winds, easing in the evening.

However, Met Éireann was less certain in relation to the weather for later in the week, saying there was “some uncertainty” in the detail available on Monday night regarding its forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.

“Current indications suggest Wednesday will be mainly dry and bright at first with hazy sunshine and just a few showers, mainly in the west and north,” Met Éireann said.

According to indications, cloud is expected to increase from the south and west through the day on Wednesday with outbreaks of heavy rain developing, reaching eastern and northern parts in the early night. Highest temperatures should be in the region of 11 to 14 degrees.

Rain on Wednesday night is forecast to gradually clear to showery conditions on Thursday with sunny spells as it turns colder. It is expected to be quite windy too, with blustery west to northwest winds. Highest temperatures are expected to range from 9 degrees to 11 degrees.

Blustery west to northwest winds are set to continue to push showery conditions on Friday with some rain or hail showers but some sunny spells too.

Met Éireann said the colder trend looks like continuing into the weekend.

