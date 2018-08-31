Man arrested following late night stabbing in Limerick city
Victim brough to hospital as gardaí seek witnesses to Parnell St incident
Gardaí said a man was hospitalised with non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in Limerick.
A man has been arrested after over a Limerick city stabbing in which a man in his 50s was hospitalised.
Gardaí have appealed for witnessed following the incident, which occured on Parnell Street at about 11.30pm on Thursday night.
A Garda spokesman said the victim was transported to University Hospital Limerick by gardaí.
His injuries are not life threatening, the spokesman said.
A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the stabbing. He is being held at Roxboro Road Garda station.
Gardaí said no weapon had yet been recovered.