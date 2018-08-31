Man arrested following late night stabbing in Limerick city

A man has been arrested after over a Limerick city stabbing in which a man in his 50s was hospitalised.

Gardaí have appealed for witnessed following the incident, which occured on Parnell Street at about 11.30pm on Thursday night.

A Garda spokesman said the victim was transported to University Hospital Limerick by gardaí.

His injuries are not life threatening, the spokesman said.

A man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the stabbing. He is being held at Roxboro Road Garda station.

Gardaí said no weapon had yet been recovered.