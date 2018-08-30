Judge says he will meet deadline for report on CervicalCheck court cases

High Court judge, Mr Justice Charles Meenan has said he is on track to complete his work identifying mechanisms for avoiding adversarial court cases for women and families affected by mistakes in cervical cancer screening within the agreed two-month deadline.

In a statement released by the Government, the judge said he will meet an October deadline of reporting back on alternative mechanisms for people affected by the CervicalCheck controversy, as agreed with the Government at the start of this month.

The statement was issued after a news report said the judge’s work would be delayed.

Judge Meenan has held meetings with the affected women, families and their representatives “to assess what, in their opinion, could be done to provide an alternative to court”, the statement said.

He has met Dr Gabriel Scally, the investigator appointed by the Government to carry out a scoping inquiry into the controversy, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, legal representatives of the State Claims Agency and the laboratories which carried out the testing for CervicalCheck. – Simon Carswell