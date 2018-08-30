Defence forces play part in English Channel cocaine seizure

A significant quantity of cocaine has been found after a catamaran was boarded in the English Channel during an operation involving the Irish Defence Forces.

Five men have been arrested for drug trafficking offences following the seizure.

The United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said a Border Force boat intercepted the vessel off the southwest coast of Cornwall and escorted it to Newlyn harbour.

An Irish Naval vessel and an Air Corps maritime patrol aircraft participated in the inter-agency operation. They conducted a surveillance operation off the south coast of Ireland prior to the detention of the vessel.

“As part of a National Crime Agency-led operation, the Border Force cutter HMC Vigilant intercepted a catamaran off the southwest coast of Cornwall and escorted the vessel into Newlyn harbour on Thursday morning. The investigation is ongoing and a significant quantity of cocaine has been removed from the boat,” said a spokesman for the NCA.

NCA and Border Force officers, supported by Devon and Cornwall Police, remain at the scene as searches continue.

The NCA said the quantity of drugs found on the vessel is expected to be confirmed once a port inspection has been completed.