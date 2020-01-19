Man (60s) arrested after hit and run incident in Co Kerry

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 60s for questioning about a hit and run incident in Co Kerry which has left an 88-year-old man in a critical condition in hospital.

Officers arrested the man late on Saturday night and seized a silver car for a forensic examination as part of their investigation into the hit and run on the main Killarney-Mallow Road at Rathmore on Friday night.

The 88-year-old victim, who is from Rathmore, suffered serious head and chest injuries when he was struck by a car that failed to stop at Churchview in Rathmore at around 7pm on Friday night.

Witnesses raised the alarm and paramedics attended to the elderly man at the scene before he was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition at the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Detectives from the West Cork Division arrested the suspect late on Saturday night and brought him to Bandon Garda Station for questioning about the hit and run.

The man, who is from the Rathmore area, was arrested under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to 24 hours before they have to be charged or released.

They also seized a silver car which has been sent for a technical examination by a garda forensic crash investigator to establish whether it was the vehicle involved in the hit and run incident.