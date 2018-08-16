Man (27) dies after car hit ditch in Co Westmeath

A man in his 20s has died and a young woman is in a serious condition after a car hit a ditch in Co Westmeath on Wednesday night.

The collision occurred at Deerpark on the Castlepollard to Collinstown Road between 10pm and 11.20pm. A car hit a ditch and ended up in a field. A man (27) travelling in the car was fatally injured and pronounced dead at Mullingar Regional Hospital.

A woman (18), also travelling in the car, was taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital where her condition is described as serious.

The road is currently closed to facilitate a forensic collision examination and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have been on that stretch of road between 10pm and 11.20pm on Wednesday night.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact gardaí in Mullingar on 044 9384000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.