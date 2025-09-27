Ireland

Body found off Donegal coast in search for missing fisherman

Remains discovered near Teelin following three-day search

The body was discovered off Teelin on the Donegal coast just before 6pm.
Sat Sept 27 2025 - 21:02

A body was recovered in the search for a missing fisherman off the Co Donegal coast on Saturday.

The body was discovered off Teelin on the Donegal coast by a local fishing vessel involved in the search just before 6pm.

On Thursday, a member of the public alerted the Coast Guard’s co-ordination centre of a fishing vessel that had run aground two nautical miles south of Mullaghmore Head, Co Sligo.

It is believed a man fell overboard from the vessel.

A spokeswoman for the Coast Guard said the search for the fisherman, co-ordinated by the Coast Guard at Malin Marine Rescue Sub Centre, had concluded after three days.

The Coast Guard extended its sympathy to the family and thanked the search units, local fishing vessels and community for their support throughout the search.

