Ryder Cup live: Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood look to extend Europe’s lead

Europe 5.5 USA 2.5

Morning fourballs

12.10pm: Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young A/S Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Åberg (2)

12.26pm: Harris English and Collin Morikawa v Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood

12.42pm: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay v Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton

12.58pm: Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler v Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland

Match 1: Great chip by Fitzpatrick to a few inches from the hole. Young chips it about 5 feet past, but DeChambeau makes it for the half on the 2nd.

Match 2: Fleetwood is 110 yards in the rough, but bounces through to the rough on the other side of the green. Morikawa hit his approach to about 10 feet.

McIlroy launches one but doesn’t cut enough of the corner and goes well down the left into the gallery. English hits it into the right fringe.

Match 1: Aberg from 110 yards spins way back into the fringe with a wedge. DeChambeau does the same, but goes further into the rough on the front.

I must say watching the golf yesterday id love to be ripping driver round that gaff… 💣👋 — Marco Penge (@PengeMarco) September 27, 2025

Not much rough at Bethpage, big-hitting Penge would have been an asset.

Two lovely drives by Young and Fitzpatrick as ‘Fleetwood Mac’ - Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood come out on the tee.

What a shot Cameron Young! Spins it in to a foot of the hole. Hard to match that. Not a bad effort though by Fitzpatrick to 10 feet or so.

Aberg birdies! Massive response by the Swede to tie the first hole. They won’t be intimidated.

They’re off! Aberg hits it well into the rough on the right, not the best start. “USA, USA” and “De-Cham-beau” ring out as Bryson looks to launch one at the first. Right in the middle of the fairway as expected.

DeChambeau gets the crowd going as the USA aim to turn around their fortunes 🔮🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Be3Z0aO4Nh — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) September 27, 2025

Some stats from yesterday:

Best strokes gained from the foursomes -

Matt Fitzpatrick +4.2

Tyrrell Hatton 1.8

Bryson DeChambeau 1.3

Rory McIlroy 1.2

Tommy Fleetwood 0.9

Best strokes gained from the fourballs -

Cameron Young +3.5

Justin Thomas 2.8

Tommy Fleetwood 2.8

Rory McIlroy 2.3

Patrick Cantlay 1.4

If Matt Fitzpatrick replicates the form from yesterday, Europe will be hard to beat in the opening match, but same could be said about Cameron Young.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second day of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York. It was a day to remember for the Europeans yesterday as they took a three-point lead - 5.5 to 2.5 - but as US captain Keegan Bradley said, it’s only 28 per cent of the total points that have been played for. Expect a big response from the American players today, but the European star players and stalwarts have been in form - Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy have won 5.5 out of a possible 6 points so far. Whereas the American duo of Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau went without a point on the opening day. A strange pick by Bradley to choose Harris English and Collin Morikawa to play Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood again.

Here are the tee times for the foursomes:

12.10pm: Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Young v Matt Fitzpatrick and Ludvig Åberg

12.26pm: Harris English and Collin Morikawa v Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood

12.42pm: Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay v Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton

12.58pm: Russell Henley and Scottie Scheffler v Robert MacIntyre and Viktor Hovland