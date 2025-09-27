Pedestrian hit by SUV in Monaghan three weeks ago dies in hospital

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the collision. Stock photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

A pedestrian seriously injured in a collision three weeks ago has died in hospital.

The road traffic collision with an SUV occurred on Broad Road, Monaghan in the early hours of Saturday, September 6th.

The 47-year-old man was brought to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Drogheda.

The local coroner has been notified.

Gardaí continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision and are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Road users who were in the area at the time and may have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make it available to the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda station on 047 77 200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.