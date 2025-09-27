Stuart Lancaster’s reign as Connacht coach begins with victory against Benetton

URC: Connacht 26 Benetton 15

Stuart Lancaster’s reign as Connacht coach began with a victory and in the context of the contest an impressive one in many regards. There were many parts of the home side’s performance to enjoy, the lines of running and subtlety in attack and the aggression and connectivity in defence. The attitude and application was good too.

It was a bruising encounter, Connacht had four players undergo HIAs from which two, Josh Ioane and Byron Ralston didn’t return. There were some brilliant individual displays, Sean Jansen, Paul Boyle, Josh Murphy, Sam Illo, Caolin Blade, Ioane and Cathal Forde very much to the fore. Not even a late try from Alessandro Garbisi could dampen the appreciation of the home support.

There was so much to admire in the manner in which Connacht took the game to their Italian visitors, aggressive in the carry but supplemented by footwork, exemplified by centre Forde who broke the gain-line time and again.

He had excellent support from Murphy, Jansen and Boyle who shared the load while Illo was a standout, his power on both sides of the ball, noteworthy. Blade kept the tempo up and Josh Ioane had a superb impact until he caught a shoulder to the head that ended his evening, a penalty for being too high in the tackle.

Shayne Bolton was another to flourish in the collisions, but it was the general slickness, the subtle changes of angle and the lines of running that promised so much. Benetton too played with a nice shape in attack, the area of expertise of former Connacht Pete Wilkins who has swapped Galway for Treviso.

Connacht led 12-3 at the interval through tries from Ioane, the byproduct of some excellent interplay, which the outhalf finished off and then the second for rookie fullback, Sean Naughton, served to him on a platter following Ioane’s gorgeous show-and-go that enabled the outhalf to rip through the Italian side’s defence.

There was no quarter asked or given in the physical stakes, Connacht had three players, flanker Shamus Hurley-Langton, hooker Dylan Tierney-Martin and Ioane depart for head injury assessments; only the outhalf failed to return.

On 32 minutes Bolton saved a try with a brilliant last-ditch tackle on Onisi Ratave forcing the Benetton wing’s foot into touch before he could ground the ball. It epitomised the general energy and attitude that the home side brought to their defensive chores.

Television match official Griffin Colby was spurious in a couple of interventions and the one time that he should have invited referee Chris Allison to have a second look, he didn’t when Benetton hooker Siua Maile hit Blade an unnecessary dunt with a shoulder, he didn’t. The officials missed quite a lot in the last five minutes of the half, one that took 58 minutes to complete.

Benetton took just 52 seconds to respond at the start of the second half, the elegant Tommaso Menoncello, bounced a tackler, and brought play into the Connacht 22, from where Louis Lynagh scooted over.

The game again endured a lengthy stoppage as Byron Ralston suffered a head-on-head tackle with Benetton captain Michele Lamaro. The Connacht centre was dipping/slipping slightly but it was clumsy and Lamaro, after Allison had watched the footage, brandished a yellow card. Ralston never returned, replaced by scrumhalf Ben Murphy. Lancaster had plumped for a six-two bench split.

The home side punished the visitors on the scoreboard, Tierney-Martin finding soft shoulders as he wriggled over with surprising ease from his own tapped penalty five metres out. Forde converted.

The onus was on Connacht to try and bring a modicum of control and accuracy but a turnover in the Italian half almost cost them a try, Blade’s try saving tackle on Ratave, the scrumhalf corner-flagging brilliantly.

The home side though continued to court danger through ill-discipline twice allowing Benetton to kick penalties to the corner, but they nicked the throw in the first instance and on the second brought a brilliant defensive set that lasted a full two minutes.

Boyle’s superb break looked like the jumping off point for a try from Fiachna Barrett, but it was chalked off after the TMO intervened. It was only a temporary setback thanks to a wonderful slaloming run by Blade, now playing on the wing, who beat several tacklers en route to the Benetton 22.

The Italian side conceded a penalty and after a brief softening up process the outstanding Jansen barged over for the bonus point try. Forde converted to nudge his side into a 26-8 lead with eight minutes remaining.

Scoring sequence 8 mins: Ioane try, Forde conversion, 7-0; 15: Umaga penalty, 7-3; 18: Naughton try, 12-3. Half-time: 12-3. 41: Lynagh try, 12-8; 45: Tierney-Martin try, Forde conversion, 19-8; 72: Jansen try, Forde conversion, 26-8; 80: Garbisi try, Umaga conversion, 26-15.

Connacht: Sean Naughton; Chay Mullins, Byron Ralston, Cathal Forde, Shayne Bolton; Josh Ioane, Caolin Blade; Peter Dooley, Dylan Tierney-Martin, Sam Illo; Niall Murray, Josh Murphy; Paul Boyle (capt), Shamus Hurley-Langton, Sean Jansen. Replacements: Cian Prendergast for Hurley-Langton (HIA) 11-21 and 63 mins; Dave Heffernan for Tierney-Martin (HIA) 11-21 and 49 mins; Jack Carty for Ioane (HIA) 24 mins; Ben Murphy for Ralston (HIA) 45 mins; Joe Joyce for Murray 46 mins; Jordan Duggan for Dooley 49 mins; Fiachna Barrett for Illo 49 mins; David O’Connor for Murphy 57 mins.

Yellow card: C Mullins 25 mins.

Benetton: Matt Gallagher, Louis Lynagh, Tommaso Menoncello, Malakai Fekitoa, Onisi Ratave, Jacob Umaga, Louis Werchon; Ivan Nemer, Siua Maile, Simone Ferrari, Niccolò Cannone, Eli Snyman, Sebastian Negri, Michele Lamaro (capt), So’otala Fa’aso’o. Replacements: Mirco Spagnolo for Nemer 2 mins; L Cannone for Fa’aso’o 53 mins; R Favretto for N Cannone 53 mins; Richie Asiata for Maile 53 mins; Tiziano Pasquali for Ferrari 53 mins; Paolo Odogwu for Ratave 65 mins, Alessandro Garbisi for Werchon 65 mins.

Yellow card: M Fekitoa 9 mins; M Lamaro 43 mins.

Referee: Chris Allison (South Africa)