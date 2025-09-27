Man and child found dead in Finglas

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of two bodies in Finglas on Saturday. File photograph: Bryan O’Brien

A man and a child have been found dead at a property in west Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the remains in Finglas on Saturday.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene in the Cappagh area shortly before 8pm.

The bodies of the deceased, an adult male and a female child, remain at the location. The scene is currently preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A statement from the Garda said the Office of the State Pathologist and the coroner had been notified.