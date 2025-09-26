Ireland to impose travel bans on extremist Israeli ministers, UN told

Taoiseach Micheál Martin speaks during the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on Friday. Photograph: Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

The Government will impose travel bans preventing certain Israeli ministers from entering Ireland, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said.

In a speech at the United Nations in New York on Friday, Mr Martin said new measures would be taken against senior Israeli politicians who fomented the “unfolding disaster in Gaza”.

With proposals to take action against Israel remaining blocked at European Union level, the Government is planning to push ahead with its own measures, alongside several other like-minded countries.

It is likely proposed travel bans would target extremist Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, one Government source said.

Israeli far-right politicians Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the Otzma Yehudit (Jewish power) party (left), and Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the Religious Zionist Party. Photograph: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty

“We will act to prevent those members of the Government of Israel who have been instrumental in fomenting the unfolding disaster in Gaza from entering our country,” Mr Martin said in his speech.

Mr Martin described the situation in Gaza as a “catastrophe of the most monumental and consequential kind”.

Israel’s actions and its flouting of international law was an “affront” to human dignity, he said. “We are witnessing hunger being used as an instrument of war. Babies starving to death while aid rots at the border,” the Fianna Fáil leader said.

The prospect of issuing travel bans to several hardline Israeli ministers will likely further fray already tense diplomatic relations between Dublin and Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s government.

Slovenia, an ally of Ireland and Spain inside the EU on Gaza, recently announced a travel ban preventing Mr Netanyahu from entering the central European country.

Earlier this year, the Slovenian government issued travel bans to two of his ministerial colleagues Mr Ben-Gvir and Mr Smotrich.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, recently proposed hitting the two Israeli ministers with economic sanctions. However, such a move would need the approval of all 27 EU states, a threshold that is unlikely to be reached.

The commission, which is led by Ursula von der Leyen, has also proposed suspending a free trade deal between the EU and Israel, in response to its ongoing military campaign in Gaza.

The possible suspension of the EU-Israel trade deal will be discussed when EU leaders meet for a summit in Copenhagen next week.

Palestinians walk as smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in the Tal Al Hawa neighbourhood of Gaza City on Friday. Photograph: Mohammed Saber/EPA

A group of EU states – Germany, Italy, Hungary, Austria and Czech Republic – have consistently opposed the bloc imposing any penalties on Israel.

Slovenia has also followed Ireland’s lead in planning to ban trade coming from illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.

At least 65,000 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces during almost two years of war, according to Gazan health authorities.

Humanitarian conditions are described as increasingly dire, with famine declared in parts of Gaza and spreading. Israel has stepped up its bombardment of Gaza City in recent weeks, despite growing international calls for restraint and a ceasefire.

Israel’s invasion was launched in response to attacks by Hamas militants on southern Israel on October 7th, 2023 which killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli tallies.