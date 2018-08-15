‘I was in shock’ - Seven Leaving Cert students get eight H1s

Click here to download a PDF of the 2018 Leaving Cert results:https://iti.ms/2OCrN7g

Seven students have achieved eight H1s ( between 90-100 per cent) in the Leaving Certificate while 53 have achieved seven top grades, it has been revealed.

The seven were in Coláiste Pádraig CBS in Lucan, Oatlands College in Mount Merrion, Christian Brothers College in Dún Laoghaire, St Andrew’s College in Blackrock, Christian Brothers College in Sidney Hill, Cork, Midleton College in Cork , and Yeats College Galway.

Overall, some 57,000 students received their results on Wednesday. Students collected their results from their schools from 9am or online by visiting the State Examinations Commission website from midday.

From left Anna Dowley, Kara Fitzherbert, Nicola Pratt, Sara Deacon, Holly Moynan, Vicky Woods and Hanah Condell getting the Leaving Certificate results at Kilkenny College. Photograph: Dylan Vaughan

Liam Mariga (18) from Gortroe near Youghal, Co Cork, was convinced there was a misprint when he opened his Leaving Cert results envelope to find he achieved eight H1s.

“I went around to the back of the school to open it on my own… My first thought was, ‘surely there’s a mistake’,” says Mariga, a student at Midleton College, Co Cork.

“To be honest, I wasn’t expecting anything like that at all. I was in shock.”

It was a particularly big day for the Mariga household: he is one of triplets who all received their results today.

He now hopes to study medicine at Trinity College Dublin. His brother Cathal plans to study veterinary science, while his sister Katie has enough points to become a school teacher.

“To be fair, my mother was good at getting us to study and putting the shoe down when it was needed,” says Mariga. “I also had some amazing teachers who were incredibly supportive.”

The secret of his success, he says, was simple: paying attention in class, working solidly throughout the year and not letting study take over his life.

Alex Burke from Montenotte after receiving his results. Photograph: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

He found time to captain the school hockey team, train two or three times a week and hang out with his friends.

“It’s important to relax and not get too stressed. You can burn yourself out,” says Mariga. “I love playing hockey so I never thought about giving it up.”

Edward Gash, principal of Midleton College, said: “We’re delighted for Liam and very proud of all the students here… he worked consistently through fifth and sixth year and had a very balanced approach to school life.”

Another student who got eight H1s, Alex Burke, is planning to study medicinal chemistry at UCD after becoming interested in cancer research when he saw a member of his extended family go through it. Alex from Montenotte in Cork city, who is a student at Christian Brothers College, (CBC) said he fell in love with chemistry at a young age and wanted to apply his knowledge in order to assist sick people.

“I was always interested in chemistry and I always wanted to do something to help people. I was always interested in cancer research. I fell in love with chemistry from day one here in school and then I thought about ways to apply it.

Then when you see illnesses with family members or things like that it is kind of an inspiring way to think of how could I use chemistry in a way to help people. I had a family member (with cancer) a few years ago.”

Alex told told Cork’s 96FM that he was really surprised when he scored the maximum 625 points. He stressed that the results hadn’t sunk in and that while he was hoping to do well he had exceeded all of his expectations.

“It is amazing. I was expecting to do well but not this well. I started from day one in sixth year even in fifth year studying every single day. This was always the ultimate goal so there is a lot of work involved. It is exciting times.”

Scott Beaton with his results outside Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed in Thurles

In Thurles, meanwhile, Scott Beaton said it took a few moments for him to process his seven H1 grades. He had only been expecting two or three and opened the envelope quietly on his own “for the nerves”.

“I was really happy. I really want to go to Edinburgh University,” said the 17-year-old student from Coláiste Mhuire Co-Ed in the Co Tipperary town.

Now that is all but certain. He plans to study Middle Eastern Studies, a “lovely mix” of culture, language and religion that will prime him for a career in humanitarian aid.

Scott easily surpassed the required three H1s and three H2s to get there. And the secret to his studious success? “First knowing why you want to do it,” he considers of his regime which included eight hours of study a day over the weekend, punctuated with runs and walking his dog.

“I didn’t just want to get a university place; I did it because I knew that I could be good at working with people and helping refugees. I was going to do it no matter what.”

Maths

Those who applied for college will not know whether they have secured their first-choice places until next Monday when offers through the CAO are made.

More than 3,700 students have failed their Leaving Cert maths papers, effectively locking them out of many third-level courses which require a pass as a basic entry requirement.

The bulk of those who failed to secure a pass grade sat the ordinary-level paper where the failure rate was just under 10 per cent.

The proportion who failed the higher-level paper, by contrast, was just under 2 per cent.

While many ordinary-level students might have performed better in foundation-level maths, teachers say some schools have ceased to offer this subject due to resource constraints and a growth in numbers taking higher-level exams.

The proportion of Leaving Cert students taking higher-level subjects, meanwhile, has climbed to a new high due to last year’s overhaul of the grading system.

These changes involve the awarding of Central Applications Office (CAO) points for what used to be termed an E grade (30 to 39 per cent). This has reduced the fear of failure on the part of many who might previously have sat the ordinary-level paper.

The gamble of taking on the higher-level paper has paid off for most students with a large majority securing honours grades and remarkably low failure rates.