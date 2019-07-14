Man (19) dies in road crash in Co Antrim

A 19-year-old man has died in a road crash in Lisburn, Co Antrim.

The incident, which happened on the Saintfield Road on Sunday, occurred when the man driving a silver Ford Focus collided with a tanker lorry.

Police have appealed for anyone who was travelling on the Saintfield Road, in either direction of Temple or coming from the Temple area.

They have asked for anyone who has dash-cam footage that would assist in their enquiries, to contact PSNI Collision Investigation Unit on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 631 14/07/19.