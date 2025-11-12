Crime & Law

Third man arrested in cross-Border terror investigation

Man (30s) detained in Co Laois this afternoon

The man remains in Garda custody. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien / The Irish Times
Wed Nov 12 2025 - 22:581 MIN READ

A third man has been arrested as part of a cross-Border terrorism investigation.

The man, aged in his 30s, was detained in Co Laois this afternoon.

He remains in custody tonight at a Garda station in the midlands where he is being held under Section 30 of Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

Last week, two men, aged in their 40s and 30s, appeared at Portlaoise District Court charged in connection with the investigation.

The two accused had been arrested after police on both sides of the border recovered a number of items in searches in Co Down and Co Laois.

The counter terrorism investigation is being led by the Garda’s Special Detective Unit. – PA

