Former home of Hutch gang member sells for more than €300,000 on foot of Cab action

The former home of James 'Mago' Gately in Dublin. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

The former home of Hutch gang member James Mago Gately was sold for €308,000 at an auction on Wednesday.

The three-bedroom house, at Glin Drive, Clonsaugh, Dublin 17, was sold on foot of an action taken by the Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab).

The property was listed with Wilsons Auctions and carried a guide price of €295,000.

A spokeswoman for Wilsons confirmed on Wednesday that the house sold for €308,000. No details about the buyer of the property were disclosed.

The High Court previously heard that Mr Gately spent €440,000 in refurbishments on the house despite not working since 2015.

David Dodd, acting on behalf of C, told Mr Justice Liam Kennedy on October 15th that there had been an agreement in the case that Mr Gately’s former home was to be auctioned and that the case should return to court after the sale.

The case is due to return to the High Court next Wednesday, November 19th.

Mr Gately’s former partner, Charlene Lam, is also a respondent in the Cab case and both have denied any wrongdoing.

At the court hearing last month, Mr Dodd said the property had been “badly damaged” when Cab officers seized it in April but has since been repaired following an order by Mr Justice Alexander Owens.

Last November, the High Court gave Mr Gately and Ms Lam, a self-employed beautician, four months to vacate the home which the High Court found to be “overwhelmingly” derived from the proceeds of crime.

Cab alleges that Mr Gately has been linked to armed robberies, murders and drug dealing, but he has never been convicted of any serious offences.

In June 2024, Mr Justice Owens found, on the balance of probabilities, that Mr Gately and Ms Lam’s “exotic” lifestyles were subsidised with crime proceeds, while the “overwhelming” proportion of their equity in their home at Glin Drive also came from such funds.

The couple denied the allegations and argued their assets were acquired with legitimate funds.