Ireland

Fisherman’s body recovered off Donegal coast

Man aged in his 40s died after falling overboard from fishing vessel off northwest coast

The incident occurred after 1pm on Tuesday. Photograph: The Irish Times
Sarah Slater
Wed Nov 12 2025 - 23:181 MIN READ

The Marine Casualty Investigation Board and the Health and Safety Authority have been notified following the recovery of a fisherman’s body off the Donegal coast.

The man, aged in his 40s, died after he fell overboard from a fishing vessel off the northwest coast.

The incident occurred after 1pm on Tuesday off the Árainn Mhór coast.

The man’s body was recovered from the sea a short time later by a rescue vessel and subsequently airlifted to Sligo University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

A technical examination of the vessel has been carried out.

The man who was an experienced fisherman, understood to not be originally from Ireland, lived in Greencastle, Inishowen, for several years.

The coroner’s office has been informed, and a postmortem examination will be carried out in due course, the results of which will determine the course of a Garda investigation.

