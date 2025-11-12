Census to be available for completion online for first time in 2027

The last census here was held in April 2022 with the results being released the following May. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

The country’s next census will be held on May 9th, 2027, while for the first time ever members of the public will be able to fill out their forms in the weeks leading up to the date rather than on a single night.

The public will also be able to complete their census forms online as well as by paper.

A further change will see a move to a “usually resident” count where people should complete the form for where they usually live and not where they spend census night, as has previously been the case.

This adjustment ensures more precise data on population distribution.

The content of theform was determined by a public consultation with more than 400 submissions which were then subject to review by a Census Advisory Group (CAG).

The proposed questions were then tested by a Census Pilot Survey in September last year with the final question set based on the results of the research.

New questions proposed for inclusion include gender, sexual orientation, mental health, the form of highest qualification (via employment or academically) achieved, and where a household’s car(s) are parked. A time capsule option is to be included again, where respondents can leave a personal message for future research.

Eileen Murphy, Head of Census Digital Transformation, said the census is an “important national moment” every five years when Ireland comes together to “tell the story of who we are and how we live”, to help to plan for a better future.

“With less than two years to go, the preparations are well under way and securing Government approval for the date marks a major milestone for Census 2027″.

Ms Murphy said the value of the census cannot be overstated as she highlighted the results help to “inform policy and decision making, provide the evidence to better target services where needed and offers insights into changes in Irish society.”

The CAG included representatives from Government Departments and local authorities, the social partners, research institutes, interest groups and other relevant bodies and Central Statistics Office staff.

The last census here was held on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022. The census results released in May 2023, showed the population to be 5.15 million. The census was originally scheduled for 2021 but was postponed for a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.