Moderator of Presbyterian Church in Ireland to resign over safeguarding failures

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland Rev Trevor Gribben is to resign after an internal review found people within the Church have been harmed and placed at risk due to safeguarding failures.

Speaking at a news conference in Belfast, Rev Gribben said: “Following an internal investigation and report, it has become clear that there have been serious and significant failings in the central safeguarding functions of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland from the period 2009 to 2022.

“As a result of this, people have been placed at risk. We are aware of a number of people who have been harmed, and we believe there may well be others as yet unknown to us.

“We apologise unreservedly for this.

“The Church’s first and greatest concern about this is for those people who have suffered harm, and those who have been put at risk.

“The Presbyterian Church in Ireland profoundly regrets this, is deeply grieved, and will offer all possible support to those affected.”

He added: “Although not directly responsible for the professional delivery of safeguarding within the Church, nonetheless serious and significant failings in our central safeguarding functions occurred partly during my tenure as General Secretary.

“In light of this, I have decided it would be best at this time for me to step aside from my current role as Moderator of the General Assembly, the Church’s chief public representative.” – PA