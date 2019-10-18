Ireland’s birth rate down 25% compared to Celtic Tiger period

People living in Ireland are having significantly fewer children compared to a decade ago despite Ireland’s thriving economy, the Central Statistics Office yearbook reveals.

Last year 61,016 babies were born in the Republic, the lowest figure since 2002.

That is a fall of 1.6 per cent on 2017’s figure of 62,053 and almost 20 per cent down from the peak in 2009 when 75,554 babies were born.

Despite the fall in births, the population of the Republic has continued to increase because of inward migration and declining deaths and is now almost at 5 million.

As a result of this the birth rate – the rate of births per head of population – has fallen even further.

Since the beginning of this century, birth rates in Ireland peaked at 16.8 births per thousand in 2008. It is now down to 12.6 births per thousand, a decrease of 25 per cent .

CSO figures due out at the end of the month, will show the replacement rate for the population, which is an average of 2.1 children per woman, will fall below that figure although the Republic still has one of the highest birth rates in the EU.

The average age of mothers in Ireland is now 32.9. This has increased by more than two years since the middle of the last decade.

Figures from the CSO also show that the number of births to women over 40 have increased by more than half between 2006 and 2016 while the number of children born to teenage mothers have fallen by 52.8 per cent in the same time period.

CSO statistician Carol Anne Hennessy said there was a correlation between the number of births and the average ages of mothers.

She said there has been a long-term trend towards smaller families and said the reasons why the birth rate is falling so dramatically are complex.

Marriage rates have fallen to their lowest level since 1997 and would be lower still but for the inclusion of figures for same-sex marriages.

The marriage rate was 4.3 per 1,000 in 2018, the same as 1997. It peaked during the boom when there was a succession of years from 2002 to 2007 when it was 5.2 per thousand.

Couples are also older when they get married. In 2018 the average age of a man getting married in the Republic was 36.4 years; the average for a woman was 34.4. In 2008 the equivalent figures were 33.8 for a man and 31.7 for a woman.

It is even older for those involved in same-sex marriages which constitute 3 per cent of the total marriages in the Republic last year. The average age of men in same-sex marriage is 40.1; for women it is 38.7.

Rising birth and marriage rates are often a barometer of a healthy economy, but this does not seem to be the case in the present statistics.

The latest CSO figures reveal an economy that is thriving. Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 8.2 per to €321 billion though this figure is distorted by multinationals. The better measure of national wealth, the Gross National Income (GNI) rose from €235 billion in 2017 to €250 billion in 2018, an increase of 6 per cent.

These figures were helped by a stellar performance in terms of exports rising by €122.8 billion to €140.71 billion, an increase of 15 per cent.

Imports, which are often a sign of the health of the domestic economy, rose from €82.9 billion to €91.9 billion.

Ireland’s reliance on Britain as an export market has declined significantly. It is now only the Republic’s third largest export market accounting for 10 per cent of all exported goods behind the United States (€39.26 billion) and Belgium (€18.25 billion).

Consumers too seem to be having it good with average weekly earnings up by 3.5 per cent annually to €757.21 last year.

The average weekly household disposable income in 2017 was €929.01 up 4.7 per cent on the previous year, while the average weekly disposable income per individual was €478.78 up 5.5 per cent.