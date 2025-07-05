Chelsea edge Palmeiras as late deflection books Club World Cup semi-final spot

Cole Palmer of Chelsea and Richard Rios of Palmeiras in action. Photograph: Will Oliver/EPA

Club World Cup quarter-finals: Chelsea 2 (Palmer 16, Giay OG 83) Palmeiras 1 (Estevao 53)

Chelsea scored a fortuitous late own goal to snatch a 2-1 victory over Palmeiras and reach the Club World Cup semi-finals.

Extra time was looming at Lincoln Financial Field when Malo Gusto’s cross took deflections off Agustin Giay and goalkeeper Weverton and ended up in the back of the Brazilians’ net in the 83rd minute.

The London side had led early on through Cole Palmer but were pegged back by a superb strike from Estevao Willian, the 18-year-old winger who will join them after the tournament.

Palmeiras had been threatening to finish the stronger but Gusto’s late stroke of luck ensured it was Chelsea who went through to face Fluminense in the last four.

The contest was played in vibrant atmosphere with the crowd, perhaps helped by the dynamically-priced tickets having dropped as low as €10 earlier in the day, an impressive 65,782.

That was despite the counter-attraction of a free Independence Day concert and firework display in downtown Philadelphia – albeit one for which headline act LL Cool J pulled out.

The soundtrack to the evening was provided by the constant drumbeat and singing of Palmeiras’ sizeable following.

It was a noise Chelsea could not silence but, despite being forced into a late reshuffle after captain Reece James was injured in the warm-up, they settled the quickest.

Pedro Neto started despite having considered missing the game following the death of his Portugal team-mate Diogo Jota, the Liverpool forward, and he held up a shirt bearing his name, and that of his brother Andre Silva, during a prematch moment’s silence.

Palmer had already forced a good save from Weverton when he opened the scoring following a fine run and finish on 16 minutes.

The England international wrong-footed a defender with a quick turn and he then swerved past another challenge before delivering a left-foot shot into the bottom corner.

Estevao of Palmeiras shoots and scores on goalkeeper Robert Sanchez of Chelsea. Photograph: Will Oliver/EPA

Chelsea could have increased their lead as Marc Cucurella and Enzo Fernandez tested Weverton and Trevoh Chalobah and Christopher Nkunku missed the target.

With Cucurella giving Estevao a tough time until this point, Palmeiras struggled to create openings.

They finally threatened just before the interval but Robert Sanchez comfortably saved Vanderlan’s header and Bruno Fuchs nodded over after the restart.

It proved the start of a good spell for the Sao Paulo side and the equaliser came as Estevao took a pass from the right and lashed in a shot from a tight angle.

It was a stunning finish and Chelsea immediately responded by sending on Joao Pedro for his debut following his £60 million move from Brighton.

Chelsea had a scare when Allan drove narrowly wide and Levi Colwill needed to make a last-gasp interception prevent another Palmeiras chance.

But they had a good opportunity themselves when Cucurella shot over and then edged in front when Gusto’s cross took a ricochet and fooled Weverton.

It was a decisive blow and Noni Madueke almost added a third when his late shot was tipped on to the post by Weverton.

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca called Estêvão Willian a huge talent after the Brazilian teenager marked his final game for Palmeiras by scoring a brilliant goal.

“You can see he is a huge talent,” Maresca said. “You can see he is a fantastic player. The only thing now is when you come from South America or another part of the world to Europe you need to adapt. We are going to help him to adapt and first of all to enjoy football. We don’t have any doubt, as he is so good, that he is going to be an important player for Chelsea.”

In the other quarter-final, Brazil’s Fluminense continued their fairytale run at the Club World Cup with a 2-1 victory over Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal on Friday in Orlando, Florida, to book their place in the semi-finals.

The tournament underdogs struck first through Matheus Martinelli in the opening half before Al-Hilal hit back after the break when Marcus Leonardo found the net.

But Fluminense refused to be denied and regained their lead in the 70th minute through Hercules to secure a memorable win over Al-Hilal in the first meeting between the two clubs.