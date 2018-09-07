Man fighting for life after being hit by car in Dublin city

A man is fighting for his life after being struck by a car while crossing a street in Dublin city centre.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the incident at Trinity Street at around 12.30am on Thursday morning.

The man was understood to be crossing the road with a woman at the time.

He sustained a serious head injury and is said to be in a critical condition.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the car remained at the scene. No arrests have been made.

Investigating gardaí have asked anyone who saw what happened to come forward to help their inquiries.