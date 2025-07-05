Lions v Waratahs: Live updates from third game of Australian tour in Sydney

Nathan Johns looks at the history of the Lions today, looking at those who have been boosted or diminished by playing in the Lions. Rob Kearney in the former category. Who will come out of this tour with the reputation boosted this time?

Our man Gerry Thornley is over in Australia now for the month and you can ask the rugby correspondent a question here which he will answer in the next few days:

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the British & Irish Lions game against the New South Wales Waratahs at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney. Kick-off is at 11am. Munster’s Tadhg Beirne will captain the Lions, becoming the seventh Munster captain of the tourisng side since 2001 (Keith Wood, Ronan O’Gara, Paul O’Connell, Peter O’Mahony, Donncha O’Callaghan and Conor Murray). The Waratahs aren’t expecting to overly challenge the Lions here, so expect Lions to put plenty of points on them. Here are the teams.

LIONS: Hugo Keenan (Ireland); Mack Hansen (Ireland), Huw Jones (Scotland), Sione Tuipulotu (Scotland), Blair Kinghorn (Scotland); Fin Smith (England), Alex Mitchell (England); Pierre Schoeman (Scotland), Luke Cowan-Dickie (England), Finlay Bealham (Ireland); Tadhg Beirne (Ireland, capt), James Ryan (Ireland); Henry Pollock (England), Josh van der Flier (Ireland), Ben Earl (England).

Replacements: Dan Sheehan (Ireland), Ellis Genge (England), Tadhg Furlong (Ireland), Joe McCarthy (Ireland), Scott Cummings (Scotland), Jac Morgan (Wales), Ben White (Scotland), Marcus Smith (England).

WARATAHS: Lawson Creighton; Andrew Kellaway, Lalakai Foketi, Joey Walton, Darby Lancaster; Jack Bowen, Teddy Wilson; Tom Lambert, Ethan Dobbins, Taniela Tupou; Fergus Lee-Warner, Miles Amatosero; Rob Leota, Charlie Gamble, Hugh Sinclair.

Replacements: Mahe Vailanu, Jack Barrett, Daniel Botha, Matt Philip, Jamie Adamson, Jack Grant, Tane Edmed, Henry O’Donnell.