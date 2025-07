An Israeli army tank advances in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel. Photograph: Leo Correa/AP

US president Donald Trump said on Friday it was good that Hamas said it had responded in “a positive spirit” to a US-brokered Gaza ceasefire proposal.

He told reporters aboard Air Force One there could be a deal on a Gaza ceasefire by next week but that he had not been briefed on the state of negotiations. – Reuters

