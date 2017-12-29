Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer marries partner in Cork

Seanad leader Jerry Buttimer said he wanted to pay tribute to the people of Ireland as he married his long-term partner, Conchobar Ó Laoghaire (48), in Cork on Friday.

Mr Buttimer (50) was Fine Gael’s only openly gay TD before Taoiseach Leo Varadkar came out in advance of the marriage equality referendum in 2015.

Mr Buttimer said the wedding ceremony, conducted at the Triskel Christchurch venue, was a celebration of his and Mr Ó Laoghaire’s love for each other and their futures together.

“The fact that our commitment and love for each other is now recognised by the State is hugely important,” he said.

“For years as a gay man in Ireland I never thought I would be able to marry the man I love, but that’s the beauty of what happened in this country two years ago.”

Mr Buttimer stressed the personal nature of the ceremony, but acknowledged it might assist others who found themselves struggling with their sexuality.

He hoped it would show people “there is a bright, beautiful future for all people here in Ireland.”

Canvassing partner

The pair met in Cork and Mr Ó Laoghaire has been a staunch supporter of his husband, canvassing with him in general elections including when he won a seat for Fine Gael in 2011 for Cork South Central.

Guests at the wedding included Mr Buttimer’s father, Jerry snr, and his brother John, who is a member of Cork City Council. Also present were Mr Ó Laoghaire’s parents, Tim and Della, and former Cork football manager Brian Cuthbert.

Guests from the world of politics included Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his partner, Dr Matthew Barrett; former taoiseach Enda Kenny and his wife, Fionnuala; Tánaiste Simon Coveney and his wife, Ruth; Minister of State Mary Mitchell O’Connor; and Senator James Reilly.