Dundalk secondary school to reopen on Monday after fire

St Louis Secondary School in Dundalk, Co Louth will reopen on Monday following a fire that burnt a prefab building to the ground on Saturday.

Gardaí are investigating the cause of the fire, which broke out at 3am on Saturday morning. Fire tenders from Dundalk and Ardee arrived at the scene and dealt with the blaze.

The fire was prevented from spreading to the main school building by fire services. The prefab had two rooms; a study hall and technology room.

Speaking on RTÉ Six One News principal Michelle Dolan said the school would open on Monday. “We hope to continue especially for our third years and sixth years, we’re concerned about them in their preparations for Junior Cert and Leaving Cert”, she said.

The all girls school is just outside the Co Louth town with about 500 pupils.

In a statement on Saturday the school thanked the fire services “who worked tirelessly all night” to save the main school building.

Ms Dolan assured parents “that every staff member is on hand to help our students prepare for both our internal summer assessments, and the State Exams in June,” and disruptions would be minimised.

“We also wish to acknowledge the outpouring of support from so many of our friends in other local education establishments in this time of difficulty, with offers of support and assistance,” the statement said.