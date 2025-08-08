Russian oil tanker operating under false flag enters Irish-controlled waters

The Blue is listed by Greenpeace as posing a specific threat to the maritime environment in Europe. Photograph: Marinetraffic/Hans Rosenkranz

An ageing Russian tanker laden with sanctioned crude oil has been detected entering Irish-controlled waters despite apparent efforts to conceal its location.

The Blue, an oil tanker operating under a false flag and without valid insurance or safety certificates, entered the State’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) early this morning, having picked up thousands of tons of oil from a Russian port near St Petersburg.

It travelled through the Baltic Sea before abruptly turning north and sailing around the British Isles. It then turned south and began sailing down Ireland’s west coast.

According to security sources, the circuitous and inefficient route is an apparent attempt to avoid sailing through the English channel where UK authorities have stepped up monitoring of sanctioned Russian oil tankers.

The Blue has attracted particular attention from authorities due to its designation as a false-flagged vessel. According to shipping records, it is falsely claiming to be registered in the African country of Benin.

Ships sailing under false registrations have no way to obtain insurance or safety certificates, raising concerns about the Blue’s seaworthiness.

Vessels have a legal right to travel through the EEZs of countries. However, maritime law is unclear on whether this right applies to ships flying a false flag.

The vessel is on its way to Port Said in Egypt where it is expected to enter the Suez Canal before delivering its cargo to India. India has continued to purchase crude oil from Russia despite recent tariff threats from US president Donald Trump.

According to data from Starboard Intelligence, a maritime analysis company, the Blue switched off its automatic identification system (AIS) immediately before entering the Irish EEZ, making it much more difficult to track. Ships are required to broadcast their AIS at all times to avoid accidents at sea.

The 22-year-old ship is considered part of Russia’s shadow fleet, a collection of hundreds of vessels used to smuggle sanctioned oil through European waters.

Shadow fleet tankers are often poorly maintained and are judged to pose significant environmental risks.

The Blue is listed by Greenpeace as posing a specific threat to the maritime environment in Europe. It is one of an increasing number of shadow fleet vessels opting to sail down the west coast of Ireland instead of taking the quicker route through the English channel. Experts believe this is due to the limited capabilities of the State to track and inspect such vessels.

The Irish Coast Guard has said it “has instituted specific measures to monitor” shadow fleet vessels in the Irish EEZ while the Air Corps and Naval Service regularly surveils the ships.

The Blue was placed under UK sanctions last May. A few days later it became subject to EU sanctions which cited its “irregular high-risk shipping practices”.

This week, Russia’s foreign intelligence service claimed Britain is planning to conduct an act of sabotage at sea for which it will frame the Russian shadow fleet. It said the goal of this “false flag” operation will be to free the hand of Nato to detain sanctioned vessels in international waters.

The claim follows a commitment by Nato countries in May to take “joint and co-ordinated action” against shadow-fleet vessels in the Baltic and North seas.