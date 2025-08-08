Masked gunman made off with pizza instead of cash

Gardaí allege Robert Lynch, of no fixed abode, produced a firearm outside an Apache pizza takeaway. Photograph: Brenda Fitzsimons

A masked gunman threatened to shoot a food delivery man in Dublin but made off with pizza instead of cash, a court has heard.

Robert Lynch, of no fixed abode, was charged with attempted robbery on June 22nd at Clarehall Shopping Centre car park in Dublin 17. He also faces a charge of unlawful possession of a hinged knife with a four-inch blade at the time of his arrest on Thursday.

He was denied bail when he appeared before Judge Cephas Power at Dublin District Court on Friday.

Garda Jordan Martin, of Coolock station, objected to bail due to the seriousness of the offence.

Citing the strength of the evidence, he alleged the attempted armed robbery took place at 3.10am when a lone male approached an Apache pizza outlet at Clarehall Shopping Centre and spoke to one of the delivery drivers sitting in a vehicle outside.

The contested bail hearing was told Mr Lynch then “produced a firearm from his jacket pocket, pointed it at him and demanded he hand over any money”.

It was claimed Mr Lynch told the driver he would shoot him if he did not hand over money. The driver offered to go into the pizzeria to get cash, the court heard.

Garda Martin said Mr Lynch walked to a nearby underground car park to speak to another male who then went into the pizza restaurant for the money. He reportedly told workers he had been sent over by his friend with the gun.

Garda Martin said the staff told him they had no money to give but would give him some pizza.

It was alleged that man accepted two pizzas, exited and gave one of them to the accused who left the area.

Garda Martin conceded that no firearm was recovered.

Mr Lynch made no admissions on arrest and has yet to enter a plea.

The judge remarked that the case would likely go forward to the Circuit Court, which has wider sentencing powers. However, he stressed the accused had the presumption of innocence and the defence had exposed issues in the case.

He refused bail and remanded Mr Lynch in custody to appear again in court in one week. He granted legal aid.