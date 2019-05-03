Crash near Naas causes long tailbacks on N7 motorway

A section of the N7 motorway has reopened following an earlier crash. Earlier delays had stretched as far back as junction 5 Castlewarden but these have now eased.

Not too far away, traffic has also improved approaching Punchestown for the second day of the 2019 Punchestown Racing Festival.

Earlier on Friday afternoon, a broken-down bus caused traffic delays in Dublin city centre when it came to halt on College Green in front of Trinity College.

#KILDARE N7 southbound REOPENED after collision - traffic remains extremely heavy. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) May 3, 2019

Luas services are suspended between St Stephen’s Green and Dominic as the bus is blocking the tram tracks outside Trinity College. Photograph: Dean Ruxton

Public transport

Elsewhere, there will be transport disruptions across rail services over the May bank holiday weekend, Irish Rail has warned.

Services affected include the Dart, northern commuter trains into Dublin and Dublin to Cork services. The disruptions are to accommodate major track improvement works, mainly focusing on rail lines between Newbridge and Ballybrophy, Co Laois.

Waterford rail services will also be affected, with bus transfers between Newbridge and Sallins on Saturday and Sunday.

Dublin Bus has said bus routes will run without disruption, with a Sunday timetable in place on the bank holiday Monday.