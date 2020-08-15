Cousins went paddle boarding at Furbo as usual location was cut off due to Covid-19

The cousins who were dramatically rescued after spending a night on Galway Bay on their paddle boards had only gone out to sea in Furbo because their usual location was closed off due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Sara Feeney (23) and her 17-year old cousin Ellen usually went paddle boarding at the sheltered Rusheen Bay or Silverstrand, both of which are close to their homes in Knocknacarra.

But massive crowds over last weekend, especially at Silverstrand, led to the road to the beach being closed and they opted to head further out the Connemara road to Furbo beach six kilometres away.

Ellen’s dad Johnny Glynn, the former Galway United captain, said it was the first time the pair had paddle boarded from Furbo but that both were experienced water users.

And Ellen, who is expected to be discharged from University Hospital Galway on Saturday after cousin Sara was released on Thursday night, said it was probably the first time she had headed out on the paddle board without having her mobile phone with her wrapped in plastic.

“If I had my phone I could have called and just said ‘this is exactly where we are’. But I didn’t have it with me,” she said.

But she said they never panicked. They tied their boards together and while the initial arrival of a helicopter and a couple of boats failed to spot them, they did not panic.

“We weren’t really scared. I think that we were quite sure that we were going to be found. The only thing I was worried was how cold we were. We were shaking like leaves and frozen and everything.

“The wind out at sea was just getting heavier. There was thunder and lightning and heavy rain and stuff so we were absolutely frozen,” she told RTÉ on Friday.

They dosed off several times after nightfall but kept each other’s spirits up, firmly believing it was only a matter of time before somebody came to rescue them.

“We were trying to stay awake, but we’d fall asleep for a few seconds. It started to get bright, the sun came out and it got a bit brighter and we could see where we were”.

The ordeal ended for the pair before noon on Thursday when fishermen Patrick Oliver (38) and his 18-year old son, who are based in the Claddagh are of Galway, found them two miles south of Inis Oirr after correctly working out where they might by analysing wind speed and direction and tidal movements.

They were so relieved to see them but in the excitement Ellen ended up knocking Sara into the water as they tried to board the Johnny O, the seven-metre potting boat belonging to the Olivers.

“I felt when I was in the water on the paddle board I felt completely fine. I stood up to get on the boat and my legs collapsed from under me, I knocked Sara off her board as well! Just complete shock, I hadn’t used my legs in so long. Then we were very shaky getting on to the boat but they wrapped us up and tucked us down in a corner and gave us drinks and everything. They were really good to us. We are so grateful to them,” added Ellen.

Sara, an only child, is recovering at home in Knocknacarra. She has just completed her psychology degree at NUI Galway, while Ellen is heading into fifth year at Colaiste Iognaid in the city.

Johnny Glynn said the strong level of fitness attained by the two young women over the years was a great advantage in dealing with the trauma on staying on board the paddles for 15 hours during a stormy night.

Sara had achieved success as a runner, while gymnastics was Ellen’s sporting career for many years. Both are experienced water users in many disciplines.

The families, who live close to each other in the Cappagh Road area of Knocknacarra, have not arranged any celebrations for when Ellen is discharged from hospital, but the first priority will be to meet and thank the father and son who saved their lives.