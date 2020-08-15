Safety official urges some water users to carry personal locator beacons

A leading safety official has urged some water users to park “arrogant” and “ignorant” attitudes towards the wearing of life jackets following the dramatic rescue of two young Galway women on Thursday.

Irish Water Safety CEO John Leech praised the two cousins for wearing their “life saving” buoyancy aids, and urged every water user to at a minimum make sure they are similarly protected.

“Well done to them for wearing the buoyancy aids. Unfortunately, though, we still have some people who just don’t understand their importance,” said Mr Leech.

“The vast majority of people now wear life jackets, more than 80 per cent of people do, but there is still that 15 to 20 per cent who just seem to think they’re not for them.

“In many ways it’s an arrogance really, an arrogant attitude and an ignorant one to be honest. And it’s really sad because these are the people who drown. But we are doing our best to get the word out.”

After going paddle boarding on Wednesday evening Ellen Glynn and her cousin Sara Feeney were swept out to sea and after spending 15 hours adrift in Galway Bay they were rescued by local fishermen.

But according to Mr Leech their recovery could have been faster had they carried a personal locator beacon or a VHS radio.

“What we would recommend is that people carry a mobile phone in a wet bag, or better still, carry a personal locator beacon..

“Make sure that you have a means of communication. The personal locator beacon is the best form, it means they can put a helicopter right down over you.

“ We recommend that everyone going kayaking, paddle boarding, surfing, sailing or angling carries [a personal locator beacon]. They are so inexpensive and they will save your life.”

While the actions of the cousins helped their safe return, Mr Leech said the quick thinking and natural instincts of local fishermen Patrick and Morgan Oliver also proved crucial. He says they can expect to be officially recognised when the Water Safety Ireland awards are handed out in November.

“It was brilliant that Patrick and his son Morgan, who know Galway Bay well, they realised it was a north easterly wind and they followed their instinct. The current tidal stream was very weak in the bay with a neap tide, so he followed the wind and found them.