Body of man aged in his 50s discovered in Co Mayo

The body of a man in his 50s has been discovered in a flat in Co Mayo.

Gardaí said the are investigating all circumstances surrounding the man’s death after his body was found at about 1.40pm on Sunday afternoon.

The alarm had been raised by locals who were concerned as the man had not been seen in recent days.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and following consultation with the local coroner his body was later removed to the mortuary at Mayo General Hospital. The scene was examined by members of the divisional Scene of Crime Unit.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination was due to be carried out on Monday morning.

The course of the investigation will be determined by the outcome of the post-mortem.