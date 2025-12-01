Met Éireann forecasts unsettled week ahead with rain warning in place for four counties

Wet weather on the streets of Dublin City Centre as umbrellas are drawn to provide cover from the rain. Photograph: Alan Betson

The weather in Ireland is set to get very wet this week, with low pressure dominating and an unsettled week promised.

There will be spells of heavy rain leading to flooding in some places on Monday, with a status yellow rain warning in place for Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford.

Those areas will see persistent rain, heavy at times and with risks of localised flooding, according to Met Éireann.

In Dublin, the weather will start off wet on Monday morning with rain clearing eastwards by the afternoon and bright and sunny spells developing. The highest temperatures will be 10 or 11 degrees.

Low pressure will dominate across the capital for the first half of the week, with sunshine and showers at first, followed by spells of rain for the latter half of the week.

In Cork it is a similar picture, with low pressure dominating for the week.

Monday will be wet to start, with showers clearing eastwards and temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

There will be spells of rain for the latter half of the week in Munster also, with conditions remaining unsettled.

It will be a cold start to the week, with lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees on Monday and a touch of frost possible too.

Temperatures will pick up nationwide in the second half of the week, reaching 11 degrees by Wednesday, before turning cooler again by Thursday.

