Cyber Monday deals: Coffee machines, exercise watches and flights to Las Vegas

Aer Lingus is focusing many of its Christmas deals on transatlantic crossings, while Ryanair has Cyber Monday prices across Europe. Photograph: Getty

As a new week begins, the biggest retail event of the year continues with the dawn of Cyber Monday. First dreamed up by the US National Retail Federation in 2005, the Monday after Thanksgiving offers online retailers the chance to join in on Black Friday shenanigans.

Twenty years on, retailers worldwide still take advantage of the period to promote their products. As a consumer it is easy to get overwhelmed by the choice out there, so we’ve curated a list of some Irish offerings.

Electronics

Always a popular target for shoppers during this period, increasingly more people are turning online to make electronics purchases. Last year three-in-ten internet users in Ireland bought equipment such as computers, tablets and phones compared with 22 per cent in 2023, according to the Central Statistics Office.

Meanwhile, more than one in five purchased consumer electronics including TV sets and cameras or household appliances.

Currys has several offers in the realm of tech and appliances this Monday, with spends of over €99 warranting free delivery. Good news if you’re a caffeine addict looking to make an investment: the Siemens EQ500 Bean to Cup Fully Automatic Coffee Machine is down €280 to €489.99 on its website.

For new runners, there’s a €40 saving to be made on the Garmin Vivoactive 5 Smart Watch, now priced at €189.

If your laptop is on the verge of collapse, Lenovo’s Yoga Slim 7 14″ model has a €230 reduction on the site, now at €659.

DID Electrical is matching that delivery deal with plenty of reductions across its electronics range, including the Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ for €199.99 (down by €90) and savings on home appliances from airfryers to washing machines.

Travel

Ryanair is offering flights to European destinations with a flash sale starting from €14.99. At the time of writing there were flights from Dublin to Venice, Edinburgh and Zagreb for €15.

Keep an eye on those T&Cs when booking, as the offer covers travel until February 28th, 2026, but excludes the Christmas period (December 18th, 2025 – January 4th, 2026).

Aer Lingus is focusing many of its deals on transatlantic crossings and, at the time of writing, flights to Boston and New York were priced at around €178, with one-way tickets to Las Vegas costing just under €217. You can also get to destinations across Europe for less than €50. The sale extends to travel until March 25th, 2026.

Health & Lifestyle

Galway dental products company Spotlight Oral Care has deals on electric toothbrushes and oral hygiene items. Its popular sonic electric toothbrush is now half price, at €60, while a bestseller bundle including the toothbrush and three whitening products is priced at €99 (marked down from €225).

Thérapie Clinic is offering up to 80 per cent off on treatments such as laser hair removal. You can now get six underarm sessions for €34.95 per session, or lower legs, bikini and underarm from €49.97 per session.

Irish beauty brand Sculpted by Aimee has a range of deals on products for any fans looking to replenish or try something new. There’s a 30 per cent discount for purchases of four or more items, 25 per cent for three and 15 per cent for two.

Black Friday sales for retail outlets Arnotts and Brown Thomas end on Monday, with up to 25 per cent off on most products online.

The Irish Times

This Black Friday weekend our readers can get 50 per cent off Irish Times annual subscriptions, which works out as €67.50 for the standard package and €95 for premium.

A digital subscription to The Irish Times gives you access to exclusive content, including news, in-depth features, reviews and expert analysis across all topics.

Subscribers can choose from a range of weekly newsletters in areas such as food, politics and sport; browse the archives; and access The Irish Times e-paper. Other perks include special access to deals, competitions and subscriber-only events.

The offer ends at noon on December 2nd.

Shopping safely, sensibly and sustainably

With recent research indicating that almost 40 per cent of people surveyed expect to make a purchase during this season’s sales, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has warned consumers to be vigilant and to avoid rushing into making a purchase.

Increasingly sophisticated online scammers will be taking advantage of the period so make sure to have your wits about you and shop safely. Checking sites like Trustpilot or Reddit for independent reviews is one way to do this.

“Don’t let tactics like time-sensitive offers or countdown clocks pressure you into making a decision you might regret,” advises CCPC communications director Gráinne Griffin.

“Do your research, take your time and don’t take risks, no matter how tempting the deal – you can lose an awful lot of money in just a few clicks. Always use a credit card, debit card or trusted payment provider like PayPal, rather than a direct bank transfer.”