Man held over Dungarvan nightclub assault

Gardaí have arrested a young man in his 20s in connection with a serious assault outside a nightclub in Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

In the early hours of Sunday morning a man in his 30s was seriously injured in the alleged assault, and his condition is understood to be critical. The incident occurred at about 2am, outside a nightclub on Davitts Quay, Dungarvan.

The man sustained serious head injuries, and received emergency treatment at the scene before he was taken to University Hospital Waterford. He was later transferred to University Hospital Cork.

A Garda spokesman confirmed officers were “called to the scene of an altercation outside a nightclub” shortly after 2am.

Technical examination

Investigating gardaí arrested a man in his 20s on Sunday afternoon, who was questioned at Dungarvan Garda station.

He can be held for up to 24 hours. A technical examination of the scene was also carried out by gardaí on Sunday.

The spokesman said the investigation was “ongoing” and appealed for anyone with information on the assault or who may have witnessed the incident to contact Dungarvan Garda station on 058-48600.

Separately, gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 50s in Charlestown, Co Mayo.

The body of the male was discovered in a flat on Main Street on Sunday afternoon. It is understood the deceased is a Polish national who had been living in the area for some time.