Motorcyclist dies in Co Wexford crash

Man aged in his 30s was killed early on Monday in single-vehicle crash

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses after a fatal crash in Co Wexford. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Mon Dec 01 2025 - 10:411 MIN READ

A motorcyclist aged in his 30s has died in a single-vehicle crash in Co Wexford.

The incident occurred on the R738 at Growtown Upper, Barntown, at about 6.20am on Monday.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the coroner was notified.

The road was closed on Monday morning pending technical examination by gardaí, and diversions were put in place.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses, particularly road users who may have camera footage and were travelling in the area between 6am and 6.30am.

Anyone with information can contact Wexford Garda station on (053) 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any station.

